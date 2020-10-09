Sphere Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,127.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $998,552.84 and approximately $2,127.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00046992 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,086.17 or 0.99933606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00152542 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00025236 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

