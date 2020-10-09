Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

