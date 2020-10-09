STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLFPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

SLFPY remained flat at $$12.67 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.66%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

