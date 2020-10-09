Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will announce sales of $705.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.00 million. Steris posted sales of $736.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,589,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Steris by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,343. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.71. Steris has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $189.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

