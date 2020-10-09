Storm (STORM) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Coinnest, Radar Relay and Upbit. Storm has a market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00092449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.01519285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00156219 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Upbit, Kyber Network, Coinnest, HitBTC, Coinrail, WazirX, Binance, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.