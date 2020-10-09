STPAY (STP) Price Tops $36.24 on Exchanges

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One STPAY token can now be purchased for $36.24 or 0.00327800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STPAY has a total market capitalization of $156.94 million and approximately $290,274.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STPAY has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.41 or 0.05005550 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00057219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About STPAY

STPAY (STP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. STPAY’s official message board is t.me/stpaychannel . STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay . STPAY’s official website is stpay.org

STPAY Token Trading

STPAY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

