Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Strategic Minerals PLC (LON:SML)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.40. Strategic Minerals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,922,726 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.46.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals plc operates as a diversified mineral production and development company. The company operates Cobre mine in New Mexico, the United States, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

