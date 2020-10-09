Swerve (SWRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00006828 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00092449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.01519285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00156219 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 9,242,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,569,322 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

