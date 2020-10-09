T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 10th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 4.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $3,594,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,289,950 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

