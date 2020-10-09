Tarang Amin Sells 20,583 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 20,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $431,213.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52.

On Monday, August 10th, Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $1,681,063.02.

On Thursday, August 6th, Tarang Amin sold 54,323 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,138,066.85.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 549,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

