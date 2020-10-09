Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.77. 2,955,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,938. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

