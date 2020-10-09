Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $10.01. Telstra shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 11,397 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLSYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telstra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Telstra from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

