Terra (LUNA) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00002847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $121.68 million and $3.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00092449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.01519285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00156219 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 998,241,606 coins and its circulating supply is 386,590,590 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.