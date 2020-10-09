The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of The a2 Milk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 18,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.