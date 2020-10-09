The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Position Decreased by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 1.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,017. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

