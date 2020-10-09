The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.92. 6,551,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The firm has a market cap of $352.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $143.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

