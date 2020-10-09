ThoreCoin Price Tops $2,150.16 on Major Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $2,150.16 or 0.19450007 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $186.39 million and $48,025.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00256491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00093626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01530309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00157536 BTC.

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

