Thrive Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,437.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $285,049.41 and $8,437.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.05006549 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032064 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

