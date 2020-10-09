TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report $9.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.55 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $32.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.67 billion to $44.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 142,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 45,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.