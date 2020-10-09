TravelNote (TVNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,495.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $7,142.24 and approximately $4,495.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00092449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.01519285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00156219 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

