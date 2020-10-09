Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 1,890 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 10,127.6% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,068 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,446,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,228,148. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.