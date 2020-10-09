Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 387.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $199.01. 720,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,088. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

