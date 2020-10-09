Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 667 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $80.36. 5,683,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,731,512. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

