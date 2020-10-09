Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,926. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $328.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $306.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

