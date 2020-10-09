Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. 2,870,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

