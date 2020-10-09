Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Linde by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $239.94. 1,846,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.