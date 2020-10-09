Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.03.

DE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

