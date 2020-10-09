Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $445,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,642. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,393 shares of company stock worth $42,809,727. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.