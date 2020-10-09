Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. 3,686,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

