Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 66.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 50,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 49,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 183,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.