Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 59,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,137,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,372,579,000 after buying an additional 1,915,909 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 25,103,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,507,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.