Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $903,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.98.

Shares of FB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,082,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,607,381. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,989. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

