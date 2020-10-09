Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $859,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,441 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

