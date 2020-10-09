Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,220. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

