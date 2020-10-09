Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 85.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,704.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,368 in the last three months. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.12. The stock had a trading volume of 512,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $298.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

