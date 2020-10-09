Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 720.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,693,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE BR traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 271,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.