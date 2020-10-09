Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock remained flat at $$25.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,106,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,588,578. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.