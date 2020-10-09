Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 78.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $174.38. 2,636,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,905. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

