Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 241 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

CAT traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.94. 4,081,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,091. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.91. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

