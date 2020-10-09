Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 263 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.70. 4,181,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.38.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

