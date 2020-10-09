Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 2,940 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 9,674,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,479,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

