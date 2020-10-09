Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 318 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

