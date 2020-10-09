Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 532 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,491,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,348,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63. The company has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

