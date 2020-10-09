Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 63 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.69.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $244.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.