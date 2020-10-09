Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 784 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

JNJ traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $392.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

