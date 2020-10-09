Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter worth $223,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wabtec by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Wabtec by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

WAB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 985,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. Wabtec Co. has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

