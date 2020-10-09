Trias Market Cap Hits $1.97 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Trias token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $465,729.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trias has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00255403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00093047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01521737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00156937 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

