TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE PM traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $79.24. 112,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,877. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.