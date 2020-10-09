TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $788,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.35 and a 200 day moving average of $263.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

