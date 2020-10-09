TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $870,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 526.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,944,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,099,000 after buying an additional 9,198,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,323,000 after buying an additional 2,108,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,682.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,103,000 after buying an additional 1,001,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,465,000 after buying an additional 972,646 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,229,000.

BATS VLUE traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. 549,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42.

